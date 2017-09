Dec 23 (Reuters) - Trigano SA :

* Proposes a takeover of the assets of Autocaravans Rimor

* Takeover proposed in association with the Niccolai family, founders of Autocaravans Rimor

* If takeover accomplished, Trigano to control company Luano Camp, operating brands and production site of rimor Source text: bit.ly/1HtPpjJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)