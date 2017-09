Jan 6 (Reuters) - Trigano SA :

* Reports full year 2014/2015 Q1 total sales of 240.6 million euros ($287.61 million), up 8.6 pct

* Expects in 2015 increase in activity and significant improvement of profitability Source text: bit.ly/1Ij9EB1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)