BRIEF-Trigon Agri sees better operational performance in 2014

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trigon Agri A/S : * Says for the first time Russian operations will show a positive contribution

towards its results in 2014 * Says 2014 has for obvious reasons been an incredibly challenging year for all

agri operators in Russia and especially in ukraine given the combination of

political uncertainty, military activities and low soft commodity prices * Says can however report a very promising outlook based on its early harvest

results (mainly wheat and rapeseed) * Says based on the results in to date management is confident of a very much

better financial performance on its operational activities for this fiscal

year compared to last year * Says ongoing crisis in ukraine has not impacted our operations on the ground * Says most of the positive impact from the devaluation of ukrainian hryvna on

income statement is realized in 2014 and 2015 as hryvna has dropped more than

the local prices increased - this impact will gradually decrease * Says the cost-cutting programme is on track and total targeted cuts in the core business are ahead of the previously communicated figure of over EUR 6 million. Link to press release: here,c1526573