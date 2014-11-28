FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trigon Agri Jan-Sept EBITDA rises
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 28, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Trigon Agri Jan-Sept EBITDA rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Trigon Agri A/S

* 9 mths total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 63.0 million (EUR 57.3 million in 9m 2013).

* 9 mths EBITDA was EUR 14.9 million (EUR 0.4 million in 9m 2013).

* Says political and military situation in Ukraine, and by extension in Russia, remains unclear and likelihood that current uncertainty will continue is high

* Says whilst we have not experienced any physical disruptions to our activities we are inevitably impacted by indirect effects of sanctions

* Says we remain in active discussions on disposal of our russian assets with Russian potential buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.