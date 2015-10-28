FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Trikomsel says agency cuts its rating on debt woes
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Trikomsel says agency cuts its rating on debt woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk said on Wednesday local rating agency PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) had lowered its corporate rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘BB+', the second cut in less than two weeks.

Pefindo had cut its rating because Trikomsel is in a “difficult position” to make interest payments and settle its debt that is maturing in the short term, the company said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange.

Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday that more than 80 percent of its debt of about $460 million will fall due in the next two years and it will come up with restructuring proposals.

The company said on Monday it will probably default on its S$215 million ($155 million) bonds, in what would be the first in Singapore’s bond market since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.