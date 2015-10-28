Indonesia's Trikomsel says agency cuts its rating on debt woes

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk said on Wednesday local rating agency PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) had lowered its corporate rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘BB+', the second cut in less than two weeks.

Pefindo had cut its rating because Trikomsel is in a “difficult position” to make interest payments and settle its debt that is maturing in the short term, the company said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange.

Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday that more than 80 percent of its debt of about $460 million will fall due in the next two years and it will come up with restructuring proposals.

The company said on Monday it will probably default on its S$215 million ($155 million) bonds, in what would be the first in Singapore’s bond market since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by David Clarke)