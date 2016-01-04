FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian court approves suspension of Trikomsel's debt payment-Kontan
January 4, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian court approves suspension of Trikomsel's debt payment-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A Jakarta commercial court has approved the suspension of Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk’s debt payment obligations, newspaper Kontan reported on Monday, quoting a judge.

Trikomsel's obligations to pay its creditors will be suspended for 45 days while it works out a restructuring, the paper quoted Judge Djamalludin Samosir as saying. The suspension could be extended. (bit.ly/1SuO59f)

The request to suspend Trikomsel’s debt payment obligations was made by one of its creditors, PT Gapura Artha Semesta, Kontan reported.

A source involved with the matter confirmed the report to Reuters.

Trikomsel was not immediately available to comment.

A court official could not immediately give any details on the Trikomsel matter.

Trikomsel said in October that more than 80 percent of its total debt of around $460 million will fall due in the next two years. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

