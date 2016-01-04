FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Indonesian court approves suspension of Trikomsel's debt payment
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 4, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesian court approves suspension of Trikomsel's debt payment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with company’s comment, adds background)

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk said on Monday a Jakarta commercial court has approved the suspension of its debt payment obligations at the request of one of its creditors.

Trikomsel, which has issued S$215 million ($151.1 million) worth of bonds in Singapore, was set to make the first default in the city-state’s bond market since the global financial crisis.

In a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange on Monday, Trikomsel said its obligations to pay its creditors will be suspended while it works out a restructuring. The suspension will last for 45 days and could be extended.

The court-supervised process, locally known as the PKPU, was initiated by PT Gapura Artha Semesta, an Indonesian logistic services provider to which Trikomsel owes 1.54 billion rupiah ($110,711.72), it said.

Struggling with slumping sales and a weak rupiah currency, Trikomsel had previously said it would be tough to raise equity or sell assets to pay the more than 80 percent of its total debt of $460 million scheduled to come due over the next two years.

($1 = 13,910.00 rupiah)

$1 = 1.4232 Singapore dollars Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.