9 months ago
NZ's Trilogy half-year profits rise 10 pct
November 28, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 9 months ago

NZ's Trilogy half-year profits rise 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand skincare company Trilogy International Limited said on Tuesday its revenues rose 63 percent to NZ$47.8 million ($33.79 million)in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

Net profits after tax rose 10 percent to NZ$3.5 million for the six months through September.

The company reaffirmed its forecast full-year revenues of between NZ$100 million and NZ$110 million, which would be a 20 to 32 percent increase on 2016. ($1 = 1.4146 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

