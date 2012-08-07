FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trilogy Energy's profit slumps on weak natural gas prices
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 10:12 PM / in 5 years

Trilogy Energy's profit slumps on weak natural gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Natural gas-focused Trilogy Energy Corp’s second-quarter profit plunged on weak natural gas prices and the company cut its production forecast for the full year.

The company’s net profit fell to C$282,000, or break even on a per share basis, from C$7.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Natural gas prices fell 46 percent in the April-June quarter from last year to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit.

Trilogy cut its 2012 production outlook 8 percent to 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d).

The company raised its outlook on average operating costs to C$7.50 Boe.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$2.10 billion, closed at C$23.88 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.