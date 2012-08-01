UPDATE 1-Trimble Navigation forecasts 3rd-qtr above Street, shares up

* Sees Q3 sales at $492 mln-$497 mln vs est $$485.2 mln

* Expects Q3 adj EPS $0.62-$0.64 vs est $0.62

* Q2 rev $517.6 vs est $512.0 mln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.72 vs est $0.70

* Shares up 7 pct after market

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Trimble Navigation Ltd forecast an upbeat third quarter after its second-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations due to higher sales from its mobile solutions segment.

Shares of the company were up 7 percent in trading after the bell on Wednesday.

Trimble, which makes surveying, mapping, and marine navigation equipment, said it expects third-quarter earnings of 33 cents to 35 cents per share, on revenue of $492 million to $497 million.

Excluding items, the company forecast earnings of 62 to 64 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 62 cents on revenue of $485.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s second-quarter revenue rose 27 percent to $517.6 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $512 million.

Net income was flat at $53.7 million. Per-share earnings fell to 42 cents from 43 cents a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 70 cents.

Revenue at the mobile solutions segment, which includes products that enable users to monitor and manage mobile assets, doubled to $81.4 million, primarily because of its PeopleNet acquisition, the company said in a statement.

Trimble had acquired transportation and logistics firm PeopleNet last year.

Trimble’s shares were up at $47.80 in extended trade, after closing at $44.60 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.