UPDATE 1-Trina Solar expands into Canada
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Trina Solar expands into Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese solar equipment maker Trina Solar Ltd has expanded into Canada by striking a deal with solar module maker Silfab Ontario to make modules in the province, North America’s second-largest solar photovoltaic (PV) market after California.

Trina Solar said a subsidiary had signed an agreement for final assembly with Silfab Ontario, a unit of Italy’s Silfab SpA.

Trina said it would also open a sales and business development office in Canada’s most populous province, which provides big subsidies for clean energy.

The expansion in Canada comes at a time when solar companies are being hit by slowing demand, primarily due to lower subsidies in Europe -- the key solar market -- and a 50 percent fall in prices over the last year.

The company said it expected strong growth for the Canadian industry that could reach 1 gigawatt by 2015.

Another Chinese company, JA Solar, said earlier this year that demand growth in 2012 would come from new and emerging markets.

Shares of Trina Solar were up 1 percent at $6.10 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has lost close to 70 percent of its market value in the past 52 weeks.

