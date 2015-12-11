FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trina Solar withdraws from EU price undertaking
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Trina Solar withdraws from EU price undertaking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it withdrew from the European Union’s price undertaking but will continue to serve EU customers through overseas manufacturing facilities.

The European council, in December 2013, imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on solar cells and solar panels imported from China.

Chinese solar companies have been battered in the past few years by low panel prices and anti-dumping duties imposed by the United States and Europe on solar panel imports.

The EU said earlier this month it will extend trade protections aimed at helping European solar power manufacturers compete against cheaper Chinese products. The current trade protections put stiff import duties on Chinese solar products.

Trina Solar Chief Executive Jifan Gao said on Friday that the current iteration of the EU price undertaking adversely affects the company’s global expansion strategy. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.