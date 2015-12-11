Trina Solar withdraws from EU price undertaking

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it withdrew from the European Union’s price undertaking but will continue to serve EU customers through overseas manufacturing facilities.

The European council, in December 2013, imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on solar cells and solar panels imported from China.

Chinese solar companies have been battered in the past few years by low panel prices and anti-dumping duties imposed by the United States and Europe on solar panel imports.

The EU said earlier this month it will extend trade protections aimed at helping European solar power manufacturers compete against cheaper Chinese products. The current trade protections put stiff import duties on Chinese solar products.

Trina Solar Chief Executive Jifan Gao said on Friday that the current iteration of the EU price undertaking adversely affects the company’s global expansion strategy. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)