FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Trina Solar receives proposal to be taken private
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Trina Solar receives proposal to be taken private

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it received a go-private proposal from a group comprising its chief executive and Shanghai Xingsheng Equity Investment & Management Co, valuing the company at more than $980 million.

Trina Solar said the group offered $11.60 per American Depositary share, a premium of about 21.5 percent to the stock’s Friday close.

The company’s shares rose to $11.20 in premarket trading on Monday.

Trina Solar said it received a preliminary non-binding proposal from Chief Executive Jifan Gao and Shanghai Xingsheng on Dec. 12.

The company’s valuation is based on total outstanding shares as of Sept. 30.

Trina Solar said on Friday it had withdrawn from the European Union’s price undertaking.

The EU said earlier this month it will extend trade protections aimed at helping European solar power manufacturers compete against cheaper Chinese products, hurting Trina Solar’s global expansion plans. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.