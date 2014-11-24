FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trina Solar profit rises 16 pct on strong demand from Japan, China
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Trina Solar profit rises 16 pct on strong demand from Japan, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for solar modules from Japan and China.

Net profit attributable to Trina Solar rose to $11.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.9 million a year earlier.

The Changzhou, China-based company’s revenue rose 12.5 percent to $616.8 million.

Total solar module shipments rose to 1,063.8 megawatts (MW) from 775 MW a year earlier.

The company reported its first quarterly profit in the third quarter last year after eight straight quarters of losses as global demand for solar panels stabilized. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.