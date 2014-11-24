Trina Solar profit rises 16 pct on strong demand from Japan, China

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for solar modules from Japan and China.

Net profit attributable to Trina Solar rose to $11.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.9 million a year earlier.

The Changzhou, China-based company’s revenue rose 12.5 percent to $616.8 million.

Total solar module shipments rose to 1,063.8 megawatts (MW) from 775 MW a year earlier.

The company reported its first quarterly profit in the third quarter last year after eight straight quarters of losses as global demand for solar panels stabilized. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)