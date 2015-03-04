FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trina Solar quarterly profit falls 31 pct as costs rise
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Trina Solar quarterly profit falls 31 pct as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a loss on foreign exchange.

Net profit attributable to Trina Solar fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $15.5 million, or 21 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $705 million.

Total module shipments rose to 1,098.8 megawatts (MW) from 770.1 MW. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.