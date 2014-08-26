FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trina Solar posts profit as module shipments jump
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Trina Solar posts profit as module shipments jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd reported its fourth-straight quarterly profit, helped largely by improving demand for its solar modules from China.

Net profit attributable to Trina Solar was $10.7 million, or 14 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $33.7 million, or 47 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

The Changzhou, China-based company’s revenue rose about 18 percent to $519.4 million.

Module shipments rose to 943.3 megawatts (MW) in the quarter, up from 558 MW it shipped in first quarter.

Trina Solar began reporting profits from the third quarter of last year, driven by strong demand and stabilizing average selling prices globally.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.