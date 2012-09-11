FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Trina Solar to cut jobs and operating costs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Trina Solar to cut jobs and operating costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it would cut an unspecified number of jobs and separate its photovoltaic module and systems units to reduce costs.

The announcement comes as Trina and other makers of solar panels grapple with a sharp decline in panel prices that has shrunk profit margins for nearly two years.

Trina’s vice president of investor relations, Thomas Young, said the company had not finalized the number of jobs that would be cut, but added there would be a “reduction of significant resources.”

Weak demand in top solar market Europe and a rapid expansion in global solar manufacturing capacity created a glut of solar panels, sending prices into a tailspin in early 2011 and continuing into this year.

Trina Solar’s shares, which have shed about 35 percent of their value this year, closed up 3.2 percent at $4.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.