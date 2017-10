Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd slashed its forecast for third-quarter shipments and gross margins, days after the United States approved duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China.

The company estimated that gross margins would be between break even and 1.5 percent, lower than its prior outlook of middle-single digits.

Trina Solar faces duties of about 23.75 percent in the United States.