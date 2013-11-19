FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trina Solar reports Q3 earnings per ADS $0.14
November 19, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Trina Solar reports Q3 earnings per ADS $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue $548.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.9 million * Solar module shipments were approximately 775 mw during the third quarter of

2013, an increase of 19.8% from the second quarter * Q3 earnings per ads $0.14 * Qtrly gross margin was 15.2%, compared to 11.6% in the second quarter of 2013 * Says during the fourth quarter of 2013, the company expects to ship between

760 mw to 790 mw of pv modules * Says revises its previous FY pv module shipment guidance of between 2.3 gw

and 2.4 gw to 2.58 gw and 2.62 gw * Overall gross margin for the fourth quarter will be in the mid-teens in

percentage terms * Says Q3 module shipments exceeded high end of expectations by almost 100 mw,

driven by strong demand across most of key markets * Says had a foreign currency exchange gain of $8.0 million in the third

quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

