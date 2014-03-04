Trina Solar posts profit as demand rises from China, Japan

March 4 (Reuters) - Chinese solar company Trina Solar Ltd reported its second quarterly profit in a row as it shipped more solar panels, helped by growing demand from China and Japan.

The company reported net income of $9.8 million, or 13 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with net loss of $87.2 million, or $1.23 per ADS, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose nearly 74 percent to $525.6 million.

Solar panel shipments rose to 770.1 megawatts (MW) from 414.5 MW a year earlier.