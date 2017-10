Aug 21 (Reuters) - China-based Trina Solar Ltd reported a second-quarter loss on a slump in panel prices.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $92.1 million, or $1.30 per American Depositary share (ADS), compared with an income of $11.8 million, or 17 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 40 percent to $346.1 million.