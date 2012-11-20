Trina Solar posts another loss on weak panel prices

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd reported its fifth straight quarterly loss on weak panel prices.

The company’s net loss widened to $57.5 million, or 81 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the third quarter, from $31.5 million, or 45 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 38 percent to $298 million.

Profits have disappeared at solar companies after prices crashed due to an oversupply of panels caused by a fall in demand in top market Europe and rapid capacity expansion.