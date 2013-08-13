FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trina Solar to supply panels to Sempra Energy's Nevada project
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

Trina Solar to supply panels to Sempra Energy's Nevada project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it would supply 1.1 million solar panels to Sempra Energy’s 345-megawatt (MW) Copper Mountain Solar 3 project in Nevada.

Trina Solar’s bigger rival, U.S.-based First Solar Inc , had earlier clinched deals to supply panels to two other solar plants developed by Sempra Energy -- 150-MW Copper Mountain 2 and 58-MW Copper Mountain 1.

Trina Solar did not specify how much revenue the deal would generate.

China-made solar panels sell at an average of about 66 cents per watt, according to industry estimates.

Shares of Trina Solar were up 5 percent before the bell. They closed at $7.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
