Trina Solar to supply panels to Sempra Energy's Nevada project

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it would supply 1.1 million solar panels to Sempra Energy’s 345-megawatt (MW) Copper Mountain Solar 3 project in Nevada.

Trina Solar’s bigger rival, U.S.-based First Solar Inc , had earlier clinched deals to supply panels to two other solar plants developed by Sempra Energy -- 150-MW Copper Mountain 2 and 58-MW Copper Mountain 1.

Trina Solar did not specify how much revenue the deal would generate.

China-made solar panels sell at an average of about 66 cents per watt, according to industry estimates.

Shares of Trina Solar were up 5 percent before the bell. They closed at $7.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.