Online payroll processor TriNet's shares rise in debut
March 27, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Online payroll processor TriNet's shares rise in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Shares of cloud-based payroll processor TriNet Group Inc rose as much as 16 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.26 billion.

The California-based company raised about $240 million after its initial public offering was priced at $16 per share, the mid point of its expected range.

TriNet’s shares opened at $18.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
