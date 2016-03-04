FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q4 loss $0.64 per share (March 2)
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q4 loss $0.64 per share (March 2)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects loss per share in headline and first bullet point to $0.64, from $0.77; adds correct link to source text)

March 2 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd : * Says Q4 loss $0.64 per share * Trinidad Drilling Ltd reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results; solid operating margins driven by strong contract base and cost controls, dividend suspended * Says board of directors agreed to suspend the dividend, effective immediately * Says in 2016, Trinidad expects to spend approximately $30.0 million in capital expenditures * Says lower commodity prices have resulted in further reductions to the capital expenditure programs of oil and gas producers * Says Trinidad expects that 2016 other G&A costs will be approximately $45.0 million * Says expects that weak demand and strong competition will

continue throughout 2016 * Says qtrly revenue $138 mln vs $276.3 mln last year

* Source text for Eikon: * Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.