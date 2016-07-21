FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Trinidad & Tobago to start bond roadshow next week: lead

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR on Thursday.

The fixed-income investor meetings will begin on Monday in Los Angeles and London. Further meetings will take place in New York and London on Tuesday and New York and Boston on Wednesday.

The country is rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P.

Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Paul Kilby

