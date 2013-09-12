Police investigating Trinity Mirror over phone hacking liability

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said on Thursday the police was investigating whether the group was criminally liable for alleged phone hacking by previous employees on the Sunday Mirror tabloid.

“The Group does not accept wrong doing within its business and takes these allegations seriously,” the company said in a statement.

The practice of phone hacking to obtain illegally material for stories came to light two year ago at News Corp’s now closed News of the World title.