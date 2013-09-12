FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police investigating Trinity Mirror over phone hacking liability
#Market News
September 12, 2013

Police investigating Trinity Mirror over phone hacking liability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said on Thursday the police was investigating whether the group was criminally liable for alleged phone hacking by previous employees on the Sunday Mirror tabloid.

“The Group does not accept wrong doing within its business and takes these allegations seriously,” the company said in a statement.

The practice of phone hacking to obtain illegally material for stories came to light two year ago at News Corp’s now closed News of the World title.

