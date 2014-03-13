FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trinity Mirror says revenue trend improving as profit rises
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Trinity Mirror says revenue trend improving as profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror plc posted a 2.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 101.3 million pounds ($168.2 million) after it countered falling revenue with tight cost management and lower interest charges.

The company, which publishes the Mirror and Sunday Mirror tabloids, said it saw an improvement in print and digital revenue trends towards the end of the year.

It also said 2014 started in line with expectations, with revenue declines in the first two months of 3 percent and continued strong growth in publishing digital revenues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.