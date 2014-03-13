Trinity Mirror says revenue trend improving as profit rises

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror plc posted a 2.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 101.3 million pounds ($168.2 million) after it countered falling revenue with tight cost management and lower interest charges.

The company, which publishes the Mirror and Sunday Mirror tabloids, said it saw an improvement in print and digital revenue trends towards the end of the year.

It also said 2014 started in line with expectations, with revenue declines in the first two months of 3 percent and continued strong growth in publishing digital revenues.