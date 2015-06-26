FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trinity Mirror warns on first-half revenue
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Trinity Mirror warns on first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror Plc said it expected an 11 percent fall in first-half revenue as print advertising markets continued to remain challenging.

The company, which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror titles, saw an 11 percent decline in underlying print publishing revenue for the 26 weeks ended June 28.

Print advertising revenue is expected to fall 19 percent in the period, said the company, which has been battling lower advertising rates at Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.

Trinity Mirror said it was targeting structural cost savings of 20 million pounds ($31 million) for the year, compared with the 10 million pounds it targeted in March.

The increased cost-savings target would add 5 million pounds to restructuring expenses, the company said. ($1 = 0.6354 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.