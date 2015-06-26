Trinity Mirror warns on first-half revenue

June 26 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror Plc said it expected an 11 percent fall in first-half revenue as print advertising markets continued to remain challenging.

The company, which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror titles, saw an 11 percent decline in underlying print publishing revenue for the 26 weeks ended June 28.

Print advertising revenue is expected to fall 19 percent in the period, said the company, which has been battling lower advertising rates at Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.

Trinity Mirror said it was targeting structural cost savings of 20 million pounds ($31 million) for the year, compared with the 10 million pounds it targeted in March.

The increased cost-savings target would add 5 million pounds to restructuring expenses, the company said. ($1 = 0.6354 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)