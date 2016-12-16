Trinity Mirror sees fall in Q4 print advertising revenue

Dec 16 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it expected print advertising revenue to fall 17 percent in the final quarter, underscoring financial pressures on newspapers and digital media.

Trinity Mirror joined other British newspapers including the Daily Mail in highlighting declining print and circulation revenue and volatility in the advertising market.

Trinity Mirror, which publishes the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, also said it expected a 5 percent fall in circulation revenue in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)