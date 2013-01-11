FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 11, 2013 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

Trinity Mirror gets approach for Sunday People tabloid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British newspaper group Trinity Mirror said on Friday it had been approached by a group of investors interested in its Sunday People tabloid.

Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times reported that a consortium headed by former Fleet Street editor Sue Douglas and backed by private equity firm Phoenix Ventures had proposed buying a majority stake in the title for 10 million pounds ($16 million).

They want to rename the newspaper The News of the People, with the aim of attracting former readers of the now defunct News of The World, the FT said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
