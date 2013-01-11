Trinity Mirror gets approach for Sunday People tabloid

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British newspaper group Trinity Mirror said on Friday it had been approached by a group of investors interested in its Sunday People tabloid.

Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times reported that a consortium headed by former Fleet Street editor Sue Douglas and backed by private equity firm Phoenix Ventures had proposed buying a majority stake in the title for 10 million pounds ($16 million).

They want to rename the newspaper The News of the People, with the aim of attracting former readers of the now defunct News of The World, the FT said.