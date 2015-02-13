FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror raises provision for civil phone hacking claims
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 13, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror raises provision for civil phone hacking claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc

* Cost of resolving civil phone hacking claims will be higher than previously envisaged

* Provision for claims to be increased by £8 million to £12 million

* Company continues to co-operate with the Metropolitan police service in their ongoing investigations

* The Company has today published an open apology to the victims of phone hacking in the Daily Mirror and plans to publish the same apology in the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People this weekend

* Company expects adjusted profits and EPS for 52 weeks ended 28th Dec 2014 to be marginally ahead of consensus forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.