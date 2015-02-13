BRIEF-Trinity Mirror raises provision for civil phone hacking claims

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc

* Cost of resolving civil phone hacking claims will be higher than previously envisaged

* Provision for claims to be increased by £8 million to £12 million

* Company continues to co-operate with the Metropolitan police service in their ongoing investigations

* The Company has today published an open apology to the victims of phone hacking in the Daily Mirror and plans to publish the same apology in the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People this weekend

* Company expects adjusted profits and EPS for 52 weeks ended 28th Dec 2014 to be marginally ahead of consensus forecasts