Trinity Mirror raises provision for phone hacking

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British newspaper group Trinity Mirror, which publishes the Daily Mirror tabloid, has raised its financial provision for dealing with civil claims from individuals in relation to phone hacking, it said on Friday.

The firm said the provision would be raised by 8 million pounds ($12.3 million) to 12 million pounds when it publishes full-year results on March 2.

Trinity Mirror said it continued to co-operate with the Metropolitan Police Service in their ongoing investigations into phone hacking.

On Friday the firm published an open apology to the victims of phone hacking in the Daily Mirror and plans to publish the same apology in the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

The firm also forecast adjusted profits and earnings per share for the year to Dec. 28 2014 would be marginally ahead of consensus forecasts. Net debt was forecast to be below 20 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6489 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)