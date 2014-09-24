Trinity Mirror admits liability in four cases of phone hacking

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British newspaper group Trinity Mirror said its subsidiary MGN had admitted liability to four individuals who had sued the company for phone hacking, and would pay them compensation.

“MGN has apologised to those individuals and agreed to pay compensation. The amount of that compensation will be assessed by the court if it cannot be agreed,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trinity Mirror also said it had settled six other voicemail interception claims for agreed sums.

The company said in July that it was setting aside 4 million pounds in the first half of the year to cover the cost of dealing with and resolving any claims.

Rupert Murdoch’s rival British newspaper business News UK closed its News of the World Sunday title in 2011 after it admitted illegality at the tabloid and Piers Morgan, once an editor of Trinity Mirror’s Daily Mirror title, has been questioned in connection with allegations of phone hacking.