Trinity Mirror sees full-year results ahead of forecasts
July 28, 2014

Trinity Mirror sees full-year results ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it expected its full-year results to be marginally ahead of expectation, enabling it to pay a dividend for the first time since 2008.

Trinity said its first-half profit before tax came in at 48.2 million pounds, down 2.2 percent, with revenue down by 2.3 percent. It will recommend a final dividend for 2014 of 3 pence per share, which would be payable in June 2015.

“At this stage the board expects paying annual dividends of some 5 pence per share from 2015,” it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
