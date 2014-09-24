FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror's MGN to pay out compensation in phone hacking claims
September 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror's MGN to pay out compensation in phone hacking claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc

* Company today confirms that its subsidiary mgn ltd has admitted liability to four individuals who had sued mgn for alleged interception of their voicemails many years ago.

* Mgn has apologised to those individuals and agreed to pay compensation.

* Amount of that compensation will be assessed by court if it cannot be agreed.Company can also confirm that six other voicemail interception claims have already been settled for agreed sums.

* Company confirms that these steps were within those contemplated at time of interim results announcement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
