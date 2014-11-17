BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says Lloyd Embley promoted to group editor-in-chief

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Lloyd Embley, editor-in-chief of national titles is promoted to group editor-in-chief

* Neil Jagger currently group newspaper sales and marketing director, is appointed to newly-created role of general manager mgn

* Paul Vickers will step down as a director and secretary with effect from today

* Announces a senior management re-organisation to create a more streamlined publishing operation and improve group’s editorial output

* Changes will simplify reporting lines, improve decision-making process for senior journalists and enable commercial teams to focus on driving revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: