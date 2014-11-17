FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says Lloyd Embley promoted to group editor-in-chief
November 17, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says Lloyd Embley promoted to group editor-in-chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Lloyd Embley, editor-in-chief of national titles is promoted to group editor-in-chief

* Neil Jagger currently group newspaper sales and marketing director, is appointed to newly-created role of general manager mgn

* Paul Vickers will step down as a director and secretary with effect from today

* Announces a senior management re-organisation to create a more streamlined publishing operation and improve group’s editorial output

* Changes will simplify reporting lines, improve decision-making process for senior journalists and enable commercial teams to focus on driving revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

