BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says no claims served, sees advertising improve

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror PLC : * In what remains a volatile environment, we are pleased with performance of

the group over the period * Seeing improvement in advertising revenue trends in November 2012, in

particular for nationals division * Remains on track to deliver structural cost savings of £20 million for the

full year * Following publicity given to claims of alleged wrong doing by Trinity Mirror

journalists, board says no claims have been served * As a result, we are today issuing notices requiring claim forms to be served