LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror PLC : * On track to deliver targeted structural cost savings of 10 million pounds in 2013 * Remain confident in the outlook for the group’s performance in 2013 outlook * Revenues in March and April down 7 percent compared to a decline of 13 percent in January and February. * Improving circulation revenue trends with the rate of decline falling to 3 percent in March and April