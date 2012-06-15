FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Trinity Mirror CEO steps down with immediate effect
June 15, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Trinity Mirror CEO steps down with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Sly Bailey will step down as chief executive of Trinity Mirror with immediate effect and not at the end of the year as planned, the newspaper group said on Friday.

Bailey announced in May that she would step down from the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid after shareholders took issue with her large pay package at a time of prolonged falling profits and sales.

Since the announcement the group has fired the long-serving editors of its daily and Sunday tabloids and moved to a seven-day publishing model to improve efficiency.

Trinity Mirror said Finance Director Vijay Vaghela would work with the newly appointed Chairman David Grigson to run the group until a new chief executive is found.

“Despite the deep economic downturn, the actions she has taken with her team have ensured the company has consistently delivered robust profits,” Grigson said. “We wish her well for the future.”

