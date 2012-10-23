FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trinity Mirror says has not received phone hacking legal claims
October 23, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Trinity Mirror says has not received phone hacking legal claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror said it had not yet received any legal claims over allegations of phone hacking.

“We note the allegations made against us by Mark Lewis in today’s papers,” the owner of the Daily Mirror tabloid said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have not yet received any claims nor have we been provided with any substantiation for those claims.”

On Monday, Lewis, the lawyer who led phone-hacking cases against News International, filed legal claims against Trinity Mirror on behalf of four people, including the former England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Trinity Mirror added that all of its journalists work within the criminal law and the Press Complaints Commission Code of Conduct.

