July 31, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in 4 hours

Newspaper publishes Trinity Mirror steps up cost cuts, reiterates outlook

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror ramped up its cost savings plan on Monday after weak print advertising and poor sales of classified ads pushed its half-year adjusted operating profit down by 9.4 percent.

The group, which owns the Daily Mirror, reiterated its full-year outlook after committing to remove 20 million pounds from its cost base, up from an original plan of 15 million pounds.

"Whilst the trading environment for print in the first half was volatile, we remain on course to meet expectations for the year," Chief Executive Simon Fox said.

"I continue to anticipate that the second half will show improving revenue momentum as we benefit from initiatives implemented during the first half of the year."

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

