Trinity Mirror's profit rises 7 pct on cost control
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Trinity Mirror's profit rises 7 pct on cost control

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc said full-year profit rose 7 percent, offsetting a decline in revenue, as the British newspaper group tightened its costs and benefited from a fall in newsprint prices.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Mail said revenue would continue to fall this year but the rate of decline would slow in the second half.

For the year ended Dec. 30, revenue fell 7 percent to 706.5 million pounds ($1.05 billion).

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 98.7 million pounds from 91.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Trinity said it saved 25 million pounds over the year by cutting structural costs -- 10 million pounds more than the company’s cost reduction target -- and plans to save a further 10 million pounds in 2013.

The company -- whose newspapers are read by over 12.6 million people each week, according to its website -- expects these cost savings, combined with a continued fall in newsprint prices, to benefit results this year.

Trinity’s shares, which have more than tripled in value over the past year, were down 2 percent at 117.03 pence at 0805 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

