FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trinity Mirror profit drops on higher investments
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 6 years

Trinity Mirror profit drops on higher investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 2011 operating profit down 15 pct, sales down 2 pct

* Q1 sales seen down 3 percent, Sunday Sun adds volatility

* New 110 million-pound bank facility until 2015

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror reported a 15 percent drop in operating profit for 2011 on Thursday as newsprint prices rose and it invested more in a new digital platform as its readers move online.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror and a host of regional titles said adjusted operating profit was 104 million pounds ($163 million), while revenue fell 2 percent to 747 million pounds. The figures were broadly in line with expectations.

Trinity Mirror said it expected group sales to fall by 3 percent this quarter as advertising revenue would decline by 12 percent, only partially offset by other revenue streams.

“Advertising markets are expected to remain challenging, showing year-on-year declines and month-on-month volatility during 2012,” it said in a statement.

The company said the launch of News Corp’s Sunday tabloid, Rupert Murdoch’s new Sunday Sun, would add volatility, with an expected 1 percent decline in Trinity Mirror’s March national circulation after increases in January and February.

The company also announced a new 110 million-pound bank facility committed until Aug. 2015, and said it was entering the daily deals market with a new brand, “happli”.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.