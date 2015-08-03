UPDATE 1-Trinity shares jump as cost cuts, digital sales reassure

(Adds context, details, quote)

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Trinity Mirror jumped on Monday after heavy cost cuts enabled the British newspaper publisher to overcome the continued fall in print advertising and pay an interim dividend for the first time since 2008.

The home to the Daily Mirror said its 20 million pound ($31.3 million) cost-saving programme had enabled its print titles to generate cash, helping it to pay an interim dividend of 2 pence per ordinary share.

The group had net cash of 23.9 million pounds by June 28, the end of its first half. That was despite an 11.6 percent fall in publishing print sales, its main source of income, as supermarkets and telecom groups spent less on advertising.

While print publishing came in at 235.7 million pounds in the first half, digital publishing revenue grew by 27 percent to 18.9 million pounds.

“It was a tough half year for print advertising,” Chief Executive Simon Fox told Reuters. “Good cash generation meant we have 24 million pounds of cash on our balance sheet, the first time in our history that we’ve had cash on our balance sheet.”

Analysts also welcomed the comment that July revenue trends were better than those experienced in May and June, and Fox said he hoped the rate of decline would abate in the second half.

Shares in the group rose 8.3 percent to 144.4 pence by 0828 GMT after a 36 percent drop in the last five months, valuing the owner of national, regional and digital titles at around 370 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6395 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)