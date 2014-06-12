FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of plastic maker Trinseo rise 9 pct in market debut
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Shares of plastic maker Trinseo rise 9 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Trinseo SA, a plastic and polymers maker backed by Bain Capital, rose as much as 9 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at up to $981 million.

Trinseo raised about $190 million from the offering of 10 million shares, which were priced at $19 per share, at the high end of expected range of $17-$19 per share.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company sold all the shares in the offering.

Trinseo’s products are used to make containers and bottles to package food items and medicines, among others.

The company’s shares opened at $20.65 and touched a high of $20.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.