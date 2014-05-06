TripAdvisor profit up 9 pct on higher referrals, advertising

May 6 (Reuters) - Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc’s quarterly profit rose 9 percent, helped by increased revenue from referrals to booking sites and display advertisements.

The net income attributable to TripAdvisor rose to $68 million, or 47 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March, from $62.3 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 54 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)