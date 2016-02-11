FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TripAdvisor revenue rises 7.3 pct
February 11, 2016

TripAdvisor revenue rises 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from display ads and subscriptions.

The company’s revenue rose to $309 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $288 million a year earlier.

However, net income fell to $3 million, or 2 cents per share, from $36 million, or 25 cents per share in the same period of 2014. (bit.ly/1RsuR44)

Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 45 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

