Travel website operator TripAdvisor's revenue falls 3 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc’s quarterly revenue fell 3 percent as the company earned less from referring visitors to third-party websites.

The company's net income fell to $27 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $63 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1SZdIhM)

Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $352 million from $363 million. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)