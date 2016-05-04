FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travel website operator TripAdvisor's revenue falls 3 pct
May 4, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Travel website operator TripAdvisor's revenue falls 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc’s quarterly revenue fell 3 percent as the company earned less from referring visitors to third-party websites.

The company's net income fell to $27 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $63 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1SZdIhM)

Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $352 million from $363 million. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

