FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TripAdvisor profit dips on lower-than-expected referrals
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

TripAdvisor profit dips on lower-than-expected referrals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported a slight drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower-than-expected revenue from referrals.

TripAdvisor shares traded down 15 percent at $71 in post-market trading.

The company’s net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share. (bit.ly/1x4SAMG)

Revenue rose 39 percent to $354 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.